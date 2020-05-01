Troy and UAB football to renew series in 2028, 2029

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Troy and UAB will renew its football rivalry with a two-game series in 2028 and 2029, both schools announced Friday. The Trojans and Blazers met every year from 2009 until 2014 before UAB disbanded its program for two years.

“This a great series for both our football program and our fans,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “We make it a priority to schedule competitive home-and-home regional series against our peer conferences to make it as easy as possible for our amazing fans to watch their Trojans on the road. Additionally, Birmingham is an important market for our program as we’ve done a great job recruiting top players from the area over the past few years. This is a series that both fan bases are excited about getting started again.”

Troy will visit Birmingham on Sept. 23, 2028, and the Blazers will return the trip on Sept. 8, 2029. The Trojans lead the all-time series, 7-5, including winning three of the final four meetings before the series took a hiatus. Troy has won three straight against UAB at The Vet, including a dramatic 14-point, fourth-quarter comeback in 2013 capped by Will Scott’s 30-yard game-winning field goal in overtime.

UAB becomes Troy’s second Conference USA opponent on the books for the 2028 and 2029 seasons; the Trojans also play Southern Miss those years.