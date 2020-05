by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South. Officers responded to a report of a man down just after 7:00 am Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a male subject lying in the grass South of the Conecuh River Bridge.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.