Troy Police Looking For Information about a Death Investigation

by Savanna Sabb

The Troy Police Department is currently conducting an investigation in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South. Police Chief Randall Barr says officers responded to a report of a man down early Friday morning.

Upon arrival officers found the body of a male subject lying in the grass South of the Conecuh River Bridge.

Anyone with information about this case or those who traveled through the area and observed anything suspicious or out of place are urged by the Troy Police Department to contact them at 334-566-0500.