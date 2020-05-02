FOUND SAFE: Miy’Angel Lanee Crutchfield, Missing 6-year-old last seen in Centreville, Alabama

by Samantha Williams

Miy’Angel Lanee Crutchfield has been found safe in Kentucky, according to ALEA.

The State of Alabama issued a missing persons alert for 6-year-old Miy’Angel Lanee Crutchfield, Black female. She was last seen in Centreville, Alabama.

AMBER Alert officials said she was last seen wearing pink lounge pants and a white t-shirt. Crutchfield’s abductor is believed to be driving a silver sedan with unknown Ohio plates. We’re told she was last seen on Montgomery Highway in Centreville, Alabama, believed to be headed to Ohio.

If you think you have seen Crutchfield or have any information, contact 911 immediately or the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Center for Missing and Exploited Children directly at (800) 228-7688. The business hours are 8:00am cst – 5:00pm cst, Monday – Friday.

Callers without access to the US 800 telephone system should call 001-334-353-1172 or e-mail missing@alea.gov.