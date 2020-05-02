Nearing Ninety Degree Warmth Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Two days into the month of May now, and it definitely felt like it Saturday. Despite temperatures starting off in the upper 40s to low 50s around sunrise, abundant sunshine helped temperatures surge into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Thanks to relatively dry air still in place, temperatures likely fall back into the mid and upper 50s under a generally clear sky tonight. For this evening, looks like the area remains fairly warm with temperatures in the 70s under a sunny/clear sky.

Expect plenty of sunshine again on Sunday. High temperatures surge into the upper 80s during the afternoon. Sunday night looks mostly clear and not as cool, with lows in the low 60s.

Monday and Tuesday also feature upper-eighty warmth. Tuesday’s highs may even reach the low 90s in some locations. Monday looks like a mostly sunny day, though a stray shower may not be completely out of the question north of I-85. That’s due to a weakening front slowly sliding south into Alabama. This front won’t make it through our area, but it looks like another one will Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Tuesday night’s front brings an end to the above-normal warmth for a while at least. The front might produce some rain Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, but looks like an isolated coverage of showers at best.

Temperatures looks close to normal behind the front, with highs in the low 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Lows likely fall into the mid/upper 50s each night. Another cold front could push through our area Friday night. That front could also produce some rain, but again looks like just an isolated/scattered coverage of rain. However, we’ll get the benefit of another cooldown, with highs possibly only in the mid/upper 70s next Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the low to mid 50s.