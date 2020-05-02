Taylor Road Baptist Church Holding Drive-In Services This Weekend

by Justin Walker

A local church is bringing its community together this weekend- all while following Governor Ivey’s safer-at-home order guidelines.

It’s been several weeks since some members of Taylor Road Baptist Church have seen each other face-to-face.

“We want to safely and slowly get back into the groove of things, so this is phase one for Taylor Road. Don’t know how long it’s going to last,” Pastor Daniel Atkins said.

The church is hosting three drive-in services this weekend.

Atkins says they’re following the new safer-at-home guidelines and making sure those who attend are as safe as possible from spreading the coronavirus.

“Every vehicle we parked in every other spot, nobody is allowed inside the building for any reason. We’re also, keeping the service kind of condensed,” Atkins

Ivey’s updated order prohibits gatherings of ten or more people if a six foot distance cannot be maintained.

However, drive-in gatherings are allowed as long as a vehicles occupants are from the same household and there is a six foot distance between other vehicles.

“Showing that life’s starting to get back to normal a little bit. And so, human contact is what we’re designed for,” Atkins said.

Many are hoping church services will soon return to normal.

“It’s starting to take its toll on everybody. you know, emotionally, mentally,” Atkins said.

Taylor Road Baptist Church is holding two more drive-in services on Sunday..

Sunday’s drive-in services will be at 8:30 a.m and 6 p.m.

All are invited to attend.