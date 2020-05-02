Tuskegee University to Hold Virtual Graduation May 9

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University has announced that because of social distancing requirements, it will present a virtual spring commencement ceremony on May 9 to honor the Class of 2020.

“We have committed to honoring our Class of 2020 graduates in person, on campus and at a time when it’s safe and responsible to do so,” President Lily McNair said. “So, this May’s event is not a replacement, but a placeholder, for the true commencement celebration to come.”

The university is producing a pre-recorded video observance that will include some of the elements of a traditional commencement ceremony. Graduates will receive well-wishes from the university president, chair of its Board of Trustees, and Tuskegee National Alumni Association president. Their deans will still present their respective graduates to the president for the conferral of their degrees — and, graduates will hear their names called while student-submitted photos appear on the virtual stage to mark the receipt of their degrees.

The recorded video ceremony will be posted to the university’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/ tuskegeeuniversity) at 1 p.m. CDT on Saturday, May 9 — the original date of the Class of 2020’s commencement ceremony. The ceremony will remain available on the university’s YouTube Channel beyond May 9 for future sharing and viewing.

By the end of May, graduates will receive their diplomas and diploma covers, official transcripts and other materials in the mail.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university had to push back academic deadlines for graduating seniors. Therefore, students who anticipate completing all their graduation requirements will be included in virtual graduation observance; however, their participation is not a confirmation that all their requirements have been satisfied.

McNair indicated that university leaders are already considering a date in December when Class of 2020 graduates will be invited to return to campus for an official commencement ceremony. Spring graduates will be notified as early as possible when that date is set so they can make plans to participate.

— Information from Tuskegee University