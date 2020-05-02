Woman Dead Following Single-Vehicle Crash on I-65

by Samantha Williams

A single-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m. May 2, claimed the life of a Montgomery woman.

Cavaughn Aiyanla Nixon, 20-years-old, was killed when the 2006 Hyundai Sonata she was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree. Nixon was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 184 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Prattville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.