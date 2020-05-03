Alabama National Guard Plans Flyovers to Salute COVID-19 Response Efforts

by Samantha Williams

Aircraft from the 187th Fighter Wing based out of Dannelly Field in Montgomery and the 117th Air Refueling Wing based out of Birmingham plan to conduct flyovers May 5, 2020, to salute health care workers, first responders, essential employees and all others serving to support COVID-19 response efforts.

These operational training missions are being conducted as part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes flyover under Operation American Resolve.

Tentative schedule for each wing:

187th Fighter Wing

Auburn: 12:00 p.m. — 12:15 p.m.

Tuskegee: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Montgomery: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Tuscaloosa: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Decatur: 12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Mobile: 12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Dothan: 12:30 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

117th Air Refueling Wing

St. Vincent’s East Hospital (Birmingham): 1:07 p.m.

St. Vincent’s Hospital (Birmingham): 1:10 p.m.

University of Alabama at Birmingham: 1:10 p.m.

Princeton, Alabama: 1:10 p.m.

Shelby, Alabama: 1:16 p.m.

Grandview (Birmingham): 1:23 p.m.

Brookwood (Tuscaloosa County): 1:23 p.m.

UAB Highlands (Birmingham): 1:24 p.m.

The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance. Alabama News Network will keep you updated in any changes. You can also keep up-to-date by checking the 187th FW Facebook page and 117th ARW Facebook page.

Residents in the areas around the hospitals listed above will be able to see the flyovers from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. Refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyovers.

The Alabama National Guard encourages viewers to tag the 187th FW and the 117th ARW using the hashtags #WeSaluteAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos and videos of the flyover.