Suspect in Custody for Troy Murder

by Samantha Williams

TROY, AL, ALABAMA NEWS NETWORK: Leon Jarmarcus Wilmore, 27, of Troy has been arrested by the Troy Police Department. Wilmore is charged with murder in connection to the death of Xezabeya Quintez Demond Grandberry.

Troy Police responded to a report of a man down in the 3700 block of U.S. 29 South just after 7:00 Friday morning May 1, 2020. When officers arrived, they found Grandberry’s body lying in tall grass just south of the Conecuh River Bridge.

Grandberry had been shot multiple times with a small caliber handgun. Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence as they began the investigation into Grandberry’s death.

Authorities tell us Wilmore was developed as a suspect after investigators learned of an argument that had taken place at a party Thursday night. Wilmore spoke with investigators Saturday. He was arrested on an outstanding alias warrant for contempt of court and placed in the Troy City Jail.

A warrant for murder was obtained on Sunday. Wilmore was transported to the Pike County Jail where he was incarcerated on a $100,000 bond.

The Troy Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Pike County District Attorney’s Office, Pike County Coroner’s Office, Pike

County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Department of Forensic Science, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and The Federal Bureau of

Investigation.

