Political Analyst Steve Flowers Weighs In On U.S. Senate GOP Primary Runoff Race

by Justin Walker

It has now been two months since Super Tuesday.

Former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face off in the U.S. Senate GOP primary runoff on July 14th.

The candidates now have extra time to prepare since the March 31st runoff was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

“They both finished in about a dead heat. And it’s going to make for a very interesting and close Senate runoff,” Alabama News Network Political Analyst Steve Flowers said.

Alabama News Network’s political analyst Steve Flowers weighed in on the time off since the Primary election on March 3rd.

“The layoff or the delay could accrue the benefit of Jeff Sessions in this regard. It seemed like Tommy Tuberville had a lot of momentum. And this three month layoff could stymie that,” Flowers said.

We spoke with both candidates this week on several issues, including the impact Covid-19 is having on small businesses and what they’re doing with two months remaining until the big day.

“We’re not able to travel. We can’t have groups of people meet. And so we’ve tried to be as effective as we can and preparing really good policy legislation proposals,” Sessions said.

“I’ve been going out anyway, not campaigning, but pretty much going around the state to these tornado disasters that we’ve had. And kind of helped cleanup and talked to people about their lives. Everybody’s ready to get back to work,” Tuberville said.

Flowers says he’s expecting no surprises in the race.

“I think this race is going to be close and very interesting and we’ll have a lot more to say about it as time gets near,” Flowers said.

The winner faces current incumbent Democatic U.S. Senator Doug Jones in the November general election.