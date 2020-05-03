Very Warm And Dry For Now, But A Pattern Change In Sight

by Ben Lang

It was another fine spring day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Andalusia even hit the 90° mark. Some clouds lingered across the area through late this morning, but abundant sunshine filled the sky throughout the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 70s through at least 9PM this evening. Low temperatures tonight range from the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Monday looks mostly sunny and very warm again. High temperatures should reach the mid and upper 80s by late afternoon. A weak front slides into far north Alabama during the day, but any showers or storms associated with the front should stay well to our north. Monday night lows fall into the low to mid 60s. Tuesday looks like our final day of upper 80 to near 90° warmth. A cold front arrives in Alabama Tuesday night, and this one sweeps completely through the state. Some rain is possible late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning.

However, this looks like isolated to scattered showers at best. Models indicate a tenth of an inch or less of rain as the front moves through. We’ll notice cooler temperatures in the wake of the front on Wednesday. High temperatures only reach the upper 70s to low 80s, with sunshine returning in fairly short order behind the front. Wednesday night lows fall back into the 50s. Thursday looks mainly sunny, and again, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Another shot for rain arrives Friday, and this one looks more significant than Tuesday night’s chance. Another front sweeps through Alabama late Friday into Saturday. Rain amounts from this front could be closer to half an inch. Some rain could linger into Saturday morning as the front exits to our south. The front also brings another cooldown. Right now, looks like next Saturday and Mother’s Day Sunday feature highs only in the 70s.