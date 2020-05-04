84% of Alabama Unemployment Claims Paid Resulting in $503 Million in Payments

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that ADOL has disbursed more than $503 million in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits. Alabama is now paying benefits under all three programs covered in the CARES Act: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

$503,011,424 has been paid to 206,694 claimants over the period covering March 16 – May 1. This represents 511,594 weeks paid.

$247,872,000 of those funds are FPUC, the $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment compensation benefits.

$5,201,412 represent PUA funds, and $826,734 represent PEUC funds.

ADOL has issued payments to 84% of those filing COVID-19 related active claims since March 16.