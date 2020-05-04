Alabama Department of Revenue Extends Time for Car Registrations and Car Tax Payments

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Revenue is extending the time for drivers to get their March, April or May car registrations, renewals and to pay their vehicle taxes.

Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett has changed the deadline to June 19.

This extension applies to car purchases that normally have a 20-day registration requirement and to regular registrations and renewals.

Penalty charges for late registrations, renewals and vehicle tax payments will not be assessed until June 22.

Barnett says he’s issuing this extension because of hardships related to the COVID-19 state of emergency in Alabama.