Flirting with 90° to Start the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: A weak frontal boundary is dropping into Alabama from the north today and it will at least bring more clouds and the chance for a few showers for northern portions of the state, but it doesn’t look like locations south of Interstate 20 will see anything. So for Central and South Alabama today and tomorrow, expect tons of sunshine and highs flirting with 90° both days.

MIDWEEK: Tuesday night into Wednesday, an area of low pressure will track from northwest to southeast along the frontal boundary and will provide better rain chances, and even bring some thunderstorms, into Alabama, but again this will not be a big rain producer. It looks like these rain and storms will be fairly scattered, meaning a lot of locations will stay dry. The front will push down towards the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and behind it, we will see an area of high pressure work into the state, bringing a cooler, drier air mass into the state. On Wednesday we will see a clearing sky with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: We will see a very pleasant air mass settle into the state with highs in the 70s, while lows fall back into the 50s. Friday afternoon and night, clouds should begin to increase as it looks like our next best rainmaker will arrive Friday night and into Saturday and it could bring some storms with it as well. Too early to know if severe storms will be an issue, but expect rain and storms to impact Alabama Friday night and into Saturday as another low tracks across the state.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND PEAK: We will likely see the rain come to an end by early Saturday, and for the rest of the weekend, expect more great and cooler weather. Highs Saturday in the mid 70s, with upper 70s Sunday. Nights will be cool with some 40s possible again.

Have a great day!

Ryan