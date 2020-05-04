Lawmakers Return for Shortened Legislative Session

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have resumed a shortened legislative session focused on state budgets.

Legislators had taken a nearly two month break during the COVID-19 outbreak but returned to Montgomery to pass state budgets and a few other bills. Legislators wore masks. Members of the 105-member House of Representatives spaced themselves out over two floors at the Alabama Statehouse in order to keep distance between members.

Only 60 members of the 105-member House answered roll. Some suggested it was futile to pass budgets before the state had a better estimate of the impact of the virus on state revenue and expenditures.

