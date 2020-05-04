Man Shot and Robbed During Altercation, Suspect Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Jamie Carter, 24, with one count of first-degree Robbery and second-degree Assault in reference to the robbery and assault. Police say the incident occurred around 4 am on April 25 in the 5600 block of Carmichael Road.

The adult male victim says he and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation and during the altercation he was robbed and shot by the suspect. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on May 1.