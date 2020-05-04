Marengo Co. Man Charged with Capital Murder in Girlfriend’s Death

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Marengo County man is facing a capital murder charge in the shooting death of his live-in girlfriend.

Investigators say 71 year old Cleveland Winters shot 54 year old Ingrid January at his house in the Flatwood community.

They say January was found shot to death in the driveway of the residence when they arrived on the scene.

They say it appears January was killed as she was trying to leave after an argument between the two.

Winters is being held in the Marengo Co. Jail without bond.