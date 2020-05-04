Selma Man Killed in Shootout with Ex-Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

An Orrville man is behind bars — and a Selma man is dead — after a shootout at a Selma housing complex.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says 22 year old Jayron Sheffield is charged with murder in the case. The shooting happened at the Felix Heights housing complex.

Fulford says Sheffield was visiting his girlfriend — when her ex-boyfriend came over to her apartment.

He says the two men got into an argument — that escalated into a gunfight. And 24 year old Tyrone Fuller was shot and killed in the shootout.

“Around 6:30 on Friday officers were dispatched to Felix Heights apartments where they found a black male lying on the floor unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds to him,” he said.

Sheffield is being held in the Dallas County Jail. His bond has been set at $15,000 dollars.