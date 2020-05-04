Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrests in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama News Network–

A routine traffic stop in in Dallas County leads to a major drug bust.

Sheriff Mike Granthum says a deputy stopped a vehicle without a tag on the Selma Bypass Sunday night. He says crystal meth — marijuana — pills — a gun — and cash — were found in the vehicle.

Granthum says Ashley Rush and Samuel Taylor were arrested for drug trafficking — possession of a controlled substance — possession of marijuana — and possession of a firearm without a permit.

“These drugs in large amounts wasn’t for their personal use. We think they’re distributing these drugs in our community which is not good and we’re going to rid them. If we can go federal with any of these cases, we’re going to do it,” said Granthum.

Rush and Taylor are each being held in the Dallas County Jail on $1.5 million dollar bonds.