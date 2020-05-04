Turning Cooler Again Midweek

by Shane Butler



The ridge of high pressure over us now will be drifting eastward allowing a frontal boundary to move into the area late Tuesday. Temps will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 ahead of the front. Showers and a few t-storms will be possible along with the frontal passage Tuesday evening. Rainfall potential looks very light with most spots well under quarter of an inch. On the backside of the front cool/dry air spills into the deep south. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s for a few days. Highs drop considerably with mid 70s more likely than the upper 80s lately. Another frontal system heads into the area Friday. This will kick off a round of rain/storms. It’s a quick mover and we’re back to sunshine and dry weather for the upcoming weekend. Temps drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s for morning lows and daytime highs mid the mid to upper 70s.