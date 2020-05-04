Very Warm Through Tuesday, Then Cooler Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Another warm spring day underway across central and south Alabama. Temperatures surged into the upper 70s to low 80s by midday, and they’re likely heading for the upper 80s to near 90° in most locations this afternoon. No rain is expected today, with complexes of storms tracking well to our north across the mid-south and Tennessee Valley. Our area stays mostly sunny, but there will be a bit more mugginess to the air. Expect a mostly clear sky this evening, with temperatures easily in the 70s through at least 9PM. Overnight lows settle in the low 60s.

Tuesday features near-90° warmth again with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll probably see clouds increase towards the late afternoon, as a cold front slides into Alabama. Isolated showers are possible ahead of the front as it moves through our area Tuesday evening through Tuesday night. Looks like the front clears our area to the south by Wednesday morning. Cooler air arrives Wednesday morning, with temperatures falling into the mid and upper 50s. Wednesday afternoon remains cooler, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday night lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday features plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night lows fall into the 50s again.

A better chance for rain arrives Friday ahead of another cold front. This front likely brings another cooldown, with highs possibly only in the mid 70s over Mother’s Day weekend. Most of the rain occurs between Friday afternoon and Friday night. Most of the rain should clear our area Saturday morning, but a few showers may still be around. Temperatures only recover into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Saturday night lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Mother’s day looks pretty nice at this time, with highs in the upper 70s and a mostly sunny sky.

We could see the cool weather roll into early next week, with highs possibly still in the 70s next Monday.