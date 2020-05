by Alabama News Network Staff

Greenville police are searching for escaped inmate Jerome Sharp. Sharp escaped from Butler County Jail at approximately 5:00 AM on Monday, May 4.

Butler County Jail is located in Greenville.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped, or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.