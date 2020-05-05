Alabama National Guard Performs Flyovers Over Local Hospitals
The Alabama National Guard performed a flyover Tuesday to salute those serving to support COVID-19 response efforts.
The 187th Redtails stationed at Dannelly Field honored medical workers with a flyover at Jackson Hospital, Baptist East and South in Montgomery. Hundreds also came out to show their support for those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
The 187th Fighter Wing also performed flyovers in the Auburn, Dothan and Mobile areas. The 117 Refueling Wing did flyovers of hospitals in North Alabama.