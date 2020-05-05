Domestic Violence on the Rise Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Domestic violence cases are on the rise in west Alabama.

Several law enforcement agencies are reporting an up-tick in domestic violence calls since the Coronavirus pandemic started.

Marengo County has had four homicides in the last few weeks. And authorities say three of the four involve domestic violence. They also say domestic calls are among the most dangerous — an officer can respond to.

“And if the situation has escalated to the point where somebody needs to go to jail — if there’s been some type of injury — the victim can turn on the officer. You know that has happened before. We’ve seen it several times,” said Linden Police Chief Robert Alston.

Law enforcement officials in Selma — as well as Dallas and Perry counties — are also reporting an increase in domestic violence calls in recent weeks.