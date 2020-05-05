Flirting with 90° Again; Some Late Day Showers/Storms Possible

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Tuesday will continue to feature afternoon highs well into the upper 80s and yes a few locations will see 90° this afternoon. We should see more sunshine than clouds for most of the day, however, a cold front will bring a chance of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms into Alabama late this afternoon and into the early overnight hours. Rain amounts should be fairly light, generally under 1/2 inch, and in fact most locations are going to be staying dry. There is no threat for severe storms with this front in the southern half of Alabama, but we note the SPC has portions of Northeast Alabama highlighted in a low end threat for severe storms later today.

COOLER AIR RETURNS: Behind the front, tomorrow will be a sunny and cooler with highs back in the 70s along with a brisk north breeze of 10-25 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by early Thursday morning. Then, Thursday will be another sunny day with a high in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Friday starts off dry with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s and lower 80s by afternoon, but clouds will be increasing and our rain chances will be on the rise as another cold front moves into the state. Rain and storms are expected Friday afternoon and into Friday night, but for now, this doesn’t look like a severe weather threat for Alabama. Rainfall amounts around one-half inch are expected. Then for Mother’s Day Weekend, the weather will be unseasonably cool across the Deep South, and down-right cold for much of the Eastern half of the U.S. In South/Central Alabama, temperatures will drop into the 50s Saturday morning, and the afternoon high will be in the mid 70s. A clear sky Saturday night means a cold night for mid-May is in the forecast, with lows early Sunday morning, in the 40s, and yes, those colder pockets over Northeast Alabama are likely to reach the upper 30s. Expect a good supply of sunshine both days.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Dry and seasonal weather is the story for the beginning of the week, but global models suggest some chance of showers by Wednesday or Thursday. Still no sign of any major severe weather issues, or excessive rain events for the next seven to ten days.

Have a great day and keep social distancing!

Ryan