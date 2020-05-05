Group Protests Safer at Home Health Order

by Andrew James

A group of protesters rallied against the current state health orders in place Tuesday afternoon.

The group of around 60 people marched from Cramton Bowl to the State House and then rallied on the capitol steps. They say Governor Kay Ivey needs to allow all businesses to reopen immediately. They say the current safer at home order is hurting small businesses across the state by allowing some businesses to reopen while others must stay closed.

“What you’re going to see in three to six months is basically what I believe will be a tidal wave of bankruptcies in the state of Alabama and this is going to have a long lasting economic impact on the state that nobody is expecting,” explained organizer Paul Sanford.

Organizers say they invited Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and other state leaders to speak at the protest. State Representative Will Dismukes spoke to the group as they rallied on the capitol steps.