Jackson Hospital Visitor Restrictions Remain in Place
Governor Kay Ivey issued a “Safer At Home” order effective at 5pm on Thursday, April 30.
In accordance, Jackson Hospital is continuing its policy to prohibit visitors at this time.
The restrictions remain as follows:
- No Visitations will be allowed into the hospital.
- Delivery personnel are not permitted into the hospital.
- One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit.
Elective cases will resume on a tiered approach beginning May 4 -15.