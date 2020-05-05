Jackson Hospital Visitor Restrictions Remain in Place

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey issued a “Safer At Home” order effective at 5pm on Thursday, April 30.

In accordance, Jackson Hospital is continuing its policy to prohibit visitors at this time.

The restrictions remain as follows:

No Visitations will be allowed into the hospital.

Delivery personnel are not permitted into the hospital.

One visitor per patient will be permitted into the Labor & Delivery hospital unit.

Elective cases will resume on a tiered approach beginning May 4 -15.