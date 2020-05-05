Missing Selma Woman Last Seen on Hardie Avenue

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Selma Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is currently looking for a missing person.

Deborah Ann Moore, 35, was last seen in the East Selma area in the 2500 block of Hardie Avenue on Saturday May 2, around 12:30 am. The victim is about (5’1” in Height and weighs 174 pounds). She was last seen wearing a gray top and bottom with orange shoes.

If anyone have any information about her whereabouts please contact Selma Police Department at 334-874-6611 or 334-874-2125.