Montgomery QB Club talks Cancellation of 2020 Season

by Adam Solomon

The Montgomery Quarterback Club has announced it has canceled its 2020 season. The Board of Directors took this action after reviewing a number of factors: the inability to hold the Club’s annual May fundraiser, the possible reduction in corporate sponsorships due to the status of the economy, the difficulty already encountered in getting speakers to schedule for the fall, the uncertainty around the fall football season, and the concerns of members regarding social distancing at Club meetings.

The Quarterback Club has been meeting during the fall since 1941. Its main mission is to support high school football in the River Region. The Club is exploring ways to continue its Players of the Week Awards this fall while not holding regular meetings.

Board members are hopeful that the Club can reorganize in early 2021 and come back stronger than ever for the 2021 season. You can keep informed of any updates by visiting the Club’s Facebook page or its website: www.mgmqbackclub.org