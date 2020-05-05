Pay It Forward: Connie Stinnette

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Connie Stinnette.

She is undergoing treatment for leukemia at the Montgomery Cancer Center. But rather than focusing on her own battle, she helps other cancer patients by providing them with goodie bags. She shops for them and even drives them to doctor’s appointments.

Stinnette still has the time to help out at her church with cooking, the nursery and Bible School.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Connie Stinnette for all that you do!