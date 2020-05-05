Turning Cooler

by Shane Butler



A frontal system heads into the state tonight. We could see a few showers accompany the boundary. All rain activity is out of here before midnight and skies become partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler air will spill into the deep south behind the frontal system. Temps start out in the mid 40s Thursday morning but do recover into the mid 70s by late afternoon. Another frontal system makes a run at the state on Friday. This boundary kicks off another round of showers and storms. A new surge of even cooler air invades the south over the weekend. Temps will fall into the low to mid 40s for lower and daytime highs only manage the low to mid 70s. High pressure will be overhead and that will give us a beautiful sky but it will feel more like March instead of May. In a few days a warming trend does get underway. We’re back in the 80s and approaching 90 degrees by the middle of next week.