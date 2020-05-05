What the Tech? More Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

by Alabama News Network Staff

If your mother is going to be quarantined this Mother’s Day, you should order something now to help her pass the time.

With gyms and fitness centers closed, mom might be looking to take some fitness classes at home. The Mirror allows you to join in a class with other Mirror owners, led by a real live instructor who can interact with you to make sure you’re doing each exercise correctly.

Yes, it has a camera so they can see you, but you can turn it off. There are many choices of fitness classes to take, including yoga, body sculpting and kickboxing.

The Mirror is $1500 and to use the app and take classes, there’s a $40 per month fee.

So it’s similar to the Peloton bikes. But when you’re not using the Mirror for exercise, it’s just an attractive full body mirror. Not a piece of equipment you’ll have to walk around.

Or maybe mom would prefer a robot bartender. The DrinkWorks cocktail maker from Keurig is similar to its coffee makers, but it creates cocktails and mocktails using drink mixes that come in K-cups. You can add alcohol to make margaritas, daiquiris and Moscow Mules.

The Nano presso is a drink maker of a different sort. Put a scoop of fine coffee grounds into a filter, fill it with boiling hot water, then pump out a perfect cup of espresso. It’s portable and small enough to fit into a cupholder and it’ll keep the water hot until you’re ready for your jolt of caffeine.

Moms and grandmas love pictures and the Nixplay digital picture frame is the easiest way to share photos. All she has to do is turn it on. She won’t have to use a flash drive or SD card. You add photos to it from your smartphone or by emailing pictures to the frame.

No matter how far apart you are, the photos are transferred to the frame straight from your camera roll. You can even set it up so new photos you take are automatically sent to the frame.

Amazon’s Echo Show is an Alexa device with a screen and a camera. She can use it as an alarm clock or keep it in the kitchen to play music or watch videos. The camera allows you to talk face-to-face.

Google’s Home Hub is similar. This one has a larger screen so it’s better for video. Ask it to play YouTube videos of recipes to help in the kitchen.

And mom can only watch so much Netflix these days. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite can be filled with books from your account and they’ll magically appear on her Kindle.

It’s easier to read a book on a Kindle than it is on a phone or iPad. The new Paperwhite Kindles are waterproof.

If you won’t be able to visit mom this year, all of these gifts can be ordered online and be delivered to her house. But you need to order soon, Mother’s Day is Sunday.