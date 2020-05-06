A Chilly Overnight Ahead

by Shane Butler



We have another frontal boundary moving into the area tonight. It passes through here dry but it does usher in much cooler air. Thursday starts out chilly in the mid 40s. Abundant sunshine is in store for the rest of the day and temps recover nicely into the mid 70s. Another frontal boundary makes its way into the deep south on Friday. Rain and possibly a few storms accompany this system. It doesn’t look like anything too strong so little if any severe storm threat this go around. High pressure returns to the area over the upcoming weekend. The skies clear out but temps will stay well below the averages for this time of the year. Mother’s Day starts out rather chilly with temps in the lower 40s! We enjoy lots of sunshine and temps do rebound into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. A warming trend kicks in early next week. Highs return to the 80s and lows in the 50s.