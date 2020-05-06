Alabama Department of Public Health Now Testing High-Risk Patients for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Clinical Laboratories has expanded the criteria to test for COVID-19. They are now testing for certain asymptomatic, high-risk groups, and individuals. These changes were under the recommendation of the CDC.

By widening the conditions to test those at high-risk before symptoms appear, the risk of continued transmission of the virus is lessened and timely case investigations and contact tracing can begin earlier.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

New testing criteria are as follows:

The patient is a resident (includes symptomatic and asymptomatic) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or are

· Hospitalized patients with symptoms

· Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

· Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms

· Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Providers may order testing for persons not meeting the above criteria but are asked to use a commercial or clinical laboratory with which they have an agreement.

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.