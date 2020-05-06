ASU Offers Covid-19 Testing Clinic to Local Housing Community

by Justin Walker

Alabama State University hosted a free coronavirus testing clinic for residents living in the Paterson Court Housing community Wednesday on campus.

ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr, made the announcement alongside the University’s Health Center staff, Alabama Department of Public Health officials and Montgomery Housing Authority officials in a university parking lot.

“We’re excited to help the city of Montgomery and the state of Alabama, as we try to push through the pandemic that we’re experiencing now to try and alleviate the numbers that are going up in terms of of people that may have Covid. And to just ensure the people in the community that we are doing our part to help during this pandemic,” Ross said.

Kara Watts is a local healthcare worker on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

She was one of several who got tested at the free walk-up clinic.

“For me, it was really non-evasive. It was easy to do,” Watts said. “I encourage African Americans who have the highest mobility and mortality rate to get tested as well.”

Officials say the goal is to reach out and offer testing to the most vulnerable communities in Montgomery.

“We know that a lot of our communities are under-served. We know communication and information is not readily available,” Executive Director of the Montgomery Housing Authority Damon Duncan said.

“There’s a lot of concern about whether you have to go and pay for tests, to be tested. And then you talk about possible transportation barriers and things of that nature. It’s better to start right at home,” Ross said.

According to Ross, much more testing is needed on his own college campus and the surrounding community so that officials can be proactive during the pandemic.

“We want to be able to test, you know, five to six thousand students. We want to have the tests available,” Ross said.

The clinic lasted from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Health care officials say the tests are going to a state lab for processing. It will take about four days to get the results.

Officials say they hope to expand testing beyond borders of the ASU community in the coming weeks.