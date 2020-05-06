Greenville Mayor, Wife Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The mayor of Greenville and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Dexter McLendon confirmed to Alabama News Network Wednesday morning that he, along with his wife, Janice, received their positive test results Tuesday evening. They were tested on Monday.

Mayor McLendon says he was around someone whose family member had the virus.

The mayor says they are following medical advice about when he can go back to work. He says he will get a negative test before returning back to work in city hall.

Both are resting comfortably at home.