Home of Disabled Senior Shot Up and Set on Fire in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A disabled senior in Selma — is crying out for answers — after her home is shot up — and set on fire.

It happened at a house on the 900 block of Hood Street late Saturday night.

Seventy-seven year old Mary Johnson says a neighbor woke and her up — and helped her get out of the burning house.

Johnson says she lost everything in the fire — including her beloved dog “Gucci.”

“I heard him when he barked two times and that was the last of him,” said Johnson.

“How could any body do that to us?! My dog and me! We don’t bother, wasn’t bothering nobody! Laying down trying to get our rest!”

Since Johnson didn’t have homeowner’s insurance — a Go-Fund-Me page has been set up on her behalf at www.gofundme.com/f/home-repairs-due-to-arson.