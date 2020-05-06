Montgomery Police Charge Two Suspects with Capital Murder in 17-Year-Old Girl’s Stabbing Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged two people with the stabbing death of 17-year-old Maryuri Cantillano of Montgomery, whose body was discovered April 14.

Police say they’ve charged 17-year-old Ebony Smith and 19-year-old Jonathan Cordova, both of Montgomery, with capital murder. Smith and Cordova are being held in the county jail.

Police found Cantillano’s body in the 5900 block of Christy Lane lying on the ground.

Police say the stabbing happened after an argument. They are releasing no other information.