Prattville Police on the Search for Breaking Entering and Theft Suspects

by Savanna Sabb

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a breaking and entering and theft case. The suspects are still at large.

Police say that on Tuesday, May 5 Prattville Investigators advised that the pictured suspect, along with his accomplices, were seen cutting catalytic converters from underneath multiple vehicles in

an apartment complex in Prattville.

The suspects fled in a black Chrysler Pacifica towards I-65 on Cobbs Ford Road after being stopped by authorities. The Prattville Police Department needs help with the identity and location of the suspect(s) involved.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspects, please

immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867)