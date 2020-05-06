River Region United Way President & CEO Jimmy Hill Announces Resignation

by Glenn Halbrooks

River Region United Way has announced that President and CEO Jimmy Hill has announced his resignation effective June 1. Hill says he has accepted a statewide position in an area of personal interest to him.

“The Board is grateful for Jimmy Hill’s years of dedicated service and leadership,” said Dr. Rhea Ingram, Chair of the RRUW Board of Directors. said in an emailed statment “Jimmy is leaving River Region United Way having made significant contributions to our organization. During his tenure, Jimmy has led major changes to improve operations and drive future growth. He has been a tremendous asset, and we are truly sorry to see him go. Yet we support his decision and wish him well.”

Hill said, “It has been an enormous honor to work with such a visionary and supportive Board of Directors, and a real privilege to have led River Region United Way during an important period of transformation and growth. I am very proud to have worked with remarkable colleagues who are committed to making life better for everyone, and with so many volunteers and donors who have given of their talents and resources to strengthen our communities.”

Together, we’ve worked very hard to position River Region United Way to meet the growing needs in our communities. Frankly, it’s a bittersweet decision for me, because I know the organization is solidly on the right track and poised to make a real impact in the River Region. Montgomery is my home and I will remain here, where I will continue to be an advocate for United Way in my local circles.”

The board of directors has begun its search for Hill’s successor.

Hill served River Region United Way for 10 years, joining the organization in May 2010 as Vice President of Resource Development, and succeeding Russell S. Dunman as President and CEO upon his retirement in 2014.

— Information from River Region United Way