Senate Bill Would Grant Civil Immunity to Businesses Against Coronavirus Related Lawsuits

by Jerome Jones

Less than one week after Governor Ivey lifted the statewide stay at home order, a bill was introduced in the Alabama Senate to protect businesses against coronavirus related lawsuits.

The language of the bill says that it will help encourage businesses to re-open and remain open.

Businesses would have to display willful disregard for health orders to be subject to lawsuits.

If passed, the bill would be retroactive to March 13th, when Governor Ivey declared a state of emergency.

“Stores shouldn’t be worried about re-opening for the fear of frivolous litigation,” said Senator Cam Ward

The bill was put on hold because it did not fit into the budget- only agenda that both legislative bodies agreed to before the session resumed.