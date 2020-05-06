Tallassee Students Thank Teachers with Signs, Cheers and Food

by Glenn Halbrooks

This is National Teacher Appreciation Week, but with schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are having to find new ways to say thanks to their teachers.

Students in Tallassee cheered, waved signs and brought in a food truck as a way to show their appreciation for teachers in the Tallassee city school system.

“They teach us things that are far beyond classroom skills,” Tallassee High School junior Carly Hornsby told Alabama News Network. “They teach us life skills.”

People are encouraged to put purple ribbons on their doors or mailboxes to show their support for teachers during this week.