The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Reopens

by Savanna Sabb

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has announced that they have reopened after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most county offices are providing services by-appointment-only, walk-in appointments are suspended until further notice. For the veteran’s service offices that are located in county facilities that are still closed to the public, a veterans service officer will be available at these facilities to take calls and assist veterans and their dependents.

The ADVA and its county offices continue to follow preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. For in-office appointments, the county offices will follow protocols for protecting both employees and veteran clients.

“Our county veterans service offices offer a vital service to our veterans and their family members, and we’re taking necessary steps to reopen the offices to deliver services while following protective measures that are in the best interest of public health and safety,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis.

A list of ADVA’s county-based veterans service offices that have reopened along with instructions for making an appointment is available at VA.Alabama.gov.