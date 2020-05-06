Very Windy Wednesday; Wind Advisory in Effect

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front pushed through the state overnight, and behind the front, today will be mainly sunny for most of Alabama, and cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s. It will be a very breezy day as well with a brisk northwest winds of 15-35 mph. A wind advisory is effect for most of Alabama from 10AM-7PM today.

A clear and chilly night is ahead as temperatures will drop into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. The record low for tonight in Montgomery is 43­° set back in 1944, but is should be safe as the winds should stay up enough that the air will not be able to cool off as much. Then, tomorrow will be a sunny and pleasant day with a high in the low 70s again.

FRIDAY FRONT: Friday starts off dry with temperatures climbing to the 70s by afternoon, but clouds will be increasing and our rain chances will be on the rise as another cold front moves into the state. Rain and storms are expected Friday afternoon and into Friday night, but for now, this doesn’t look like a severe weather threat for Alabama. Rainfall amounts around one-half inch are expected. Behind this front, another surge of cooler air blows into Alabama for the weekend.

CHILLY TIMES FOR MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: The weather will be unseasonably cool across the Deep South, and down-right cold for much of the Eastern half of the U.S., with late season snows and freezing temps across the Great Lakes and Northeast. In Alabama, temperatures will drop into the 40s Saturday morning, and the afternoon high will likely hold in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A clear sky Saturday night means a cold night is in the forecast, with lows early Sunday morning, in the lower 40, and yes, those colder pockets could see some upper 30s. The record low for Sunday in Montgomery is 43° set back in 1906, that could very well be in jeopardy…Expect a good supply of sunshine both days with highs returning to the upper mid 70s Sunday afternoon.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Much of the week looks quiet for now with highs rising back into the 80s. For now, the only rain chances for next week look to be on Thursday, when some showers are possible, but no sign of any major rain or storm event at this point.

Social distancing saves lives!!!

Ryan