Wetumpka Police Searching for Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 t

2/2 tt



The Wetumpka Police Department is currently searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for theft of property.

The Wetumpka Police Department says that on March 1, of this year, the suspect pictured above entered the Wetumpka Walmart and stole $4,173.16 worth of merchandise. The items were concealed in a container and the suspect exited the store without paying.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the suspect, the Wetumpka police ask that you immediately call them or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).