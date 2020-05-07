Alabama, Auburn men’s basketball to take part in Quadruple Header at Holiday Hoopsgiving

by Adam Solomon

The Auburn men’s basketball team added a challenging non-conference opponent to its 2020-21 schedule as the program is set to play Memphis in the 2020 installment of Holiday Hoopsgiving. The battle between the two Tiger teams is slated to take place Dec. 12 in Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena as part of a quadruple header that also features Dayton vs. Mississippi State, Alabama vs. Clemson and LSU vs. South Florida.

“We are very excited about playing in State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta, home of the Atlanta Hawks,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “What a great opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a top program in Memphis.

“We have so many great fans and alumni in Atlanta, and I’m challenging them to sell the place out. Congratulations to Chris Williams and the VII Group for putting on what promises to be a great event. We are also pleased with the event’s support of the Mike Slive Foundation for prostate cancer research.”

Auburn has played Memphis just one time in series history, winning 78-64 on the road on Jan. 2, 1953. Auburn is 61-41 all-time against teams from the currently constructed American Athletic Conference. Since the 2017-18 campaign, Auburn and Memphis have each amassed three 20-win seasons. Auburn is 81-24, while Memphis is 64-37 over the last three years. With the addition of Holiday Hoopsgiving on the schedule, Auburn is set to play in Atlanta for a regular season non-conference game for just the third time since 1990, having played Illinois in 2013 and Georgia State in 1990.

The Alabama men’s basketball team will take on Clemson as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving quadruple header, which will be played on Dec. 12, 2020 in Atlanta at State Farm Arena – home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. The event is being organized by the VII Group.

“We’re excited about participating in this year’s Holiday Hoopsgiving event,” UA head coach Nate Oats said. “First, we will be able play the game in the home arena of the Atlanta Hawks and in front of our fans who may not otherwise have a chance to see us play in person. It also gives our program an opportunity to increase exposure on a national level. On top of everything else, we will face a quality ACC opponent in Clemson which will certainly strengthen our schedule and help build our resume. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this event.”

In addition to the Crimson Tide, the event features a total of four Southeastern Conference teams who will all square off against high-profile programs for the single-day event. The other SEC programs include Mississippi State, who will take on Dayton, LSU, who faces off with South Florida, and Auburn, as the Tigers pair with Memphis.