House of Representatives Approve Record $7.2 Billion Education Budget

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House of Representatives passed a record education trust fund budget Thursday. The $7.2 billion dollar education budget is the largest in Alabama history, but it does not include some of the raises for teachers that were spoke of earlier in the session.

The House of Representatives voted 76 to 1 to approve the education trust fund budget.

The education budget is $90 million more than last year but over $300 million less than what was proposed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we think about our revenues declining we have to understand that we’ve been very careful to appropriate below out anticipated receipts on an annual basis, and then when those receipts came in above appropriation levels we’ve rolled them right back into education,” Representative Bill Poole (R) said.

The budget includes a $72 million increase for K-12 schools and a $10 million increase for community colleges.

The budget now heads to the Senate for a final approval before it’s sent to Governor Ivey.