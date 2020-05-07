Lee County Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Bust in Beauregard

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, May 7, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators conducted a drug search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Lee Rd. 147 in Beauregard. Marijuana, THC oil, controlled narcotics, illegal distilled spirits, approximately $6,000 and 17 firearms were discovered from the residence.

1/2 MICHAEL SCOTT FORD

2/2 evidence



Michael Scott Ford, 37, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, two counts of Possession of controlled substance and one count of Possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $7000 bond.

Christofer Dyllan Green, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana in the 2nd degree. Green bonded out on the scene.