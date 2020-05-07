Montgomery Teen Killed in Deadly Danbury Court Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation following the fatal shooting of James Legregory McGhee Jr., 18, of Montgomery, that occurred on May 6.

1/3 James Legregory McGhee Jr., 18 Courtesy of Hbg Jayy Facebook

On May 6, around 6:50 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4400 block of Danbury Court in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding this death are unknown at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.